Wellness Wednesday: 4-year-old battling Leukemia gets visit from therapy dogs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Therapy dogs serve as a tool of comfort and joy for many, including one 4-year-old boy battling Leukemia.
Oliver enjoyed a day playing with therapy dogs Odin and Ella from the Coulee Region Humane Society's 'Ambassadors of Love' program.
Oliver's mom, Jasmine Bishop says the therapy dogs not only provide a comfort for her son, but also for her.
"It's hard for me, but watching him fight and be strong throughout everything is a lot. It makes it so much easier honestly. Knowing he's fighting helps me fight."
A now weekly occurrence of getting his blood drawn and having to take chemo daily, was a lot more difficult for Oliver, just months ago.
"It's very typical for kids this age to be very nervous, especially with procedures and pokes," said Registered Nurse at Gundersen Health System Angela Everson.
Everson emphasizes the importance of making the hospital a safe and comfortable place for young children, while they battle different things. Having therapy dogs around, simply benefits everyone.
'I think it provides a really great distraction. Kids can focus on the dog vs. what is about to come in clinic whether its an IV start or a therapy or procedure, they really can look forward to the dog being there and petting the dog and really helping provide some relief of anxiety and helps with coping."
