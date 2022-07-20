Wellness Wednesday: Addressing anxiety over mass shootings, crisis situations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The number of mass shootings in the U.S. has largely increased in recent years and hearing about this news can cause many feelings, including those of anxiety.
The La Crosse Police Department emphasizes reaching out to others and speaking up about these feelings. Captain Dan Kloss says, ultimately, it is important to keep living your life.
"We don't want anyone living their life in fear of the unknown," said Kloss.
"However what we do preach is situational awareness. Just knowing your surroundings when you're out and you should be doing that everyday that you're out in the community, but you shouldn't live your life in any bit of fear."
Kloss has a few tips for everyone to be aware of in cause you are ever in a crisis situation.
- Know your location: know its entrances and exits
- Be prepared
- Talk with your kids
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Lookout for suspicious behavior
- Call 911 if necessary