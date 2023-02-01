Wellness Wednesday: Combatting financial stress, anxiety due to inflation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's no secret just about everything is expensive lately and food prices are expected to increase another 7% according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These higher prices are having a negative impact on many people's wallet and well-being.
83% of U.S. adults are feeling the stress of inflation, according to a report by the American Psychological Association.
Majel Hein, Director of Financial Education at the Marine Credit Union Foundation, says inflation can be a form of financial trauma for some. She recommends folks reach out to help whether it be a resource like an employee assistance program or friends and family.
“So they can get out that anxiety because I promise if you’re anxious you’re going to cope in some way shape or form and most of those coping mechanisms cost money,” Hein said.
For many, that stress starts at the grocery store as over the span of 2022 almost all household food products went up, especially in the last few months, according to the Consumer Index Report.
- Eggs: +59.9%
- Butter: +31.4%
- Lettuce: +24.9%
- Flour: +23.4%
- Poultry: +12.2%
With these high prices at the grocery store, Gundersen Health System Registered Dietician Halley Molstad says you don't have to change your shopping list altogether.
"I would just encourage people to really stick to those basic nutritious foods," Molstad said. "Be a little more flexible with your meal plan (and) look at the deals to see if there's anyway you can add more variety at a good price."
Molstad adds if you plan on buying vegetables weekly, another way to keep them in your diet, while saving money is to step away from the fresh vegetables and buy frozen bags instead.
"Most of the time vegetables are frozen completely after they're picked so they're actually still very nutritious. A lot of that nutrient content is still locked in their when you freeze it.
Hein says overall, the biggest way to save can be to optimize your fridge and pantry by reducing your food waste. Hein recommends the website MyFridgeFood.com as it helps you find recipes using ingredients you already have.
"You click find recipe and it’s going to shoot out a whole bunch of recipes on how to utilize your ingredients to feed your family," Hein said. "That’s a huge piece, is getting rid of that waste.”
About 40% of Americans waste their food, according to Feeding America.
