Wellness Wednesday: De-cluttering your life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As we head into the colder months it can be easy to let your place become messy, whether it be your kitchen, closet or bedroom. Health experts say this can have a negative affect on your mental health.
Christie Harris, a behavior wellness educator at Gundersen Health System says clutter can wrack up from a multitude of things, often from depression or a lack of motivation.
Harris says it's important to try and keep a clean household because when things are more organized in your life, your mind becomes more efficient and clear.
"Start with a really simple project," said Harris.
"Maybe it's clearing out that junk drawer or organizing your spices, pantry. Just something that doesn't take up a lot of time and is a pretty easy thing to do. Then when you get done you feel accomplished, you feel motivated and you feel energized to move onto other things."
Harris suggests to take it slow and don't rush the process if you're feeling overwhelmed. If you do become overwhelmed, she says take a step back and to just breathe because it is one of the best methods of coping with anxiety.
