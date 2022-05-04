Wellness Wednesday: Discussing 'Mental Health Awareness Month' in May

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- May is 'Mental Health Awareness Month' and health experts are emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself.
The Director of Great Rivers 2-1-1, Carla Lundeen, says your mental health is just as important as your physical health.
"For a long time there's been a stigma or even discrimination against people who are living with mental health issues," Lundeen said.
"I think that is getting better, slowly, but surely. But there's always things we can do as a community, we can do with our friends and neighbors to help. Continue to have those conversations about mental health and keep moving that progress forward."
Common warning signs of someone struggling with their mental health:
- Losing interest in something they normally enjoy
- Change in personality
- Lack of self-care
Lundeen also says, fortunately, there are many local mental health resources.
- Great Rivers 2-1-1
- National Alliance on Mental Health
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)