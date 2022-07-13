Wellness Wednesday: Financial anxiety and money saving tips

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Online shopping is a favorite hobby for many, but not only can it be dangerous to your wallet, it can be dangerous to your mental health. Money anxiety is common these days and financial experts say money dictates a big part of our lives.
Majel Hein, the Financial Director of Education at Marine Credit Union Foundation says if you're not feeling well in your bank account, you're likely not feeling well mentally.
"There are lots of different ways someone can go through financial trauma," said Hein.
"Its either based on childhood or current experiences that we're going through that financial trauma, but if we have too much money or too little, it just sparks something in us to get anxious."
Hein adds that online shopping makes it easier for people to spend their money. It can also be a coping mechanism because it gives you feelings of instant gratification.
"So often with money we are anxious about other things potentially and it manifests in our bank account so there may need to be a deeper dive that needs to happen."
There are six questions Hein says to ask yourself before making a purchase:
- Why am I here?
- How do I feel?
- How will I pay for it?
- Do I need this?
- What if I wait?
- Where will I put it?
Financial advisers also recommend you start saving small. Putting a side little bits of your pay check at a time to ensure you will continue saving. Hein also says having open conversations about money with family members and trusted resources is always important.