Wellness Wednesday: Finding support for the LGBTQ+ community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- We're halfway into Pride month and LGBTQ+ community members say now is a time to recognize the importance of reaching out to others.
Deb Bassett, who identifies as lesbian, moved to the La Crosse area six years ago to be with family, but also because she heard it was a great place to be gay. But she says, at first, she couldn't find a support community and she felt isolated.
Then Bassett found 'The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection' and says it saved her in many ways.
"I came in and I had a little interview because I thought maybe I would volunteer, that was it," said Bassett.
'The rest is history. I fell madly in love with the place and it grows all the time. This place saved me from that isolation and not only that it just threw me right into the world of LGBTQ La Crosse and I love it, I love it."
Bassett emphasizes the importance of the LGBTQ+ community making their presence known with events like their Pride picnic and continuing to spread awareness.
Anyone is welcome to stop by the center during their open hours. We will hear from other people apart of the LGBTQ+ community in the following weeks.