Wellness Wednesday: Gardens planted by 'Grow' accessible to community

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- Most people enjoy summer for getting outside and being a part of nature. Experts say it is one of the best things you can do to improve your well being.
'Grow' is a non-profit organization based out of La Crosse. They have staff members and volunteers who teach children at area schools about healthy food and gardening. The Grow Garden in La Crescent is located near the elementary school and filled with a variety of healthy fruits and vegetables like kale, cilantro and tomatoes.
Grow volunteers say not only does gardening provide your body with nourishment, but it does the same for your mind.
"Gardening has a lot of benefits to your mental health," Cameryn Koch, an intern at Grow said.
"It can improve your mood just by being in the garden, having that peaceful experience and can lessen your anxiety a little bit. It also gives you a sense of accomplishment and achievement when you see your plants grow and thrive. It boosts your self esteem a little bit that you grew that. "
Koch adds that gardening also creates a growth mindset because you learn from your mistakes.
Here is a list of the school gardens planted by Grow in the Coulee Region:
- Coon Valley Elementary
- Gundersen Child Care
- Hamilton Early Learning Center
- Hintgen Elementary
- Minnesota Excellence in Learning Academy
- La Crescent-Hokah Elementary
- School of Technology and Arts
- State Road Elementary
- NEW! Emerson Elementary