Wellness Wednesday: Getting outside during the winter

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Health experts recommend getting exercise and spending time in nature to help improve your mental health, but let's be honest, it's tough to get outside during the winter. The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has an upcoming event they encourage you to try out.
Winter can take a toll on anyone's mental health, but Mississippi Valley Conservancy Executive Director Carol Abrahamzon says that doesn't mean we shouldn't try. Abrahamzon suggest starting with small steps and simply stepping out the door.
"Sometimes hiking sounds challenging," Abrahamzon said.
"Just take a walk. Take a walk through the woods any time of the year. Stop. Take your time. Smell what you can smell. Hear what you can hear. See what you can see and just let yourself unload and de-stress."
The Mississippi Valley Conservancy's mission is to protect land from future development. One of those protected is the 381 acre La Crosse River Conservancy.
"When you go out in the woods in the winter on snowshoes, everything is so quiet." Abrahamzon said. "It's so peaceful. It's an opportunity to really just clear your mind and to mentally recharge."
It can be challenging to try new things alone and the MVC recommends getting outside with a partner or group. You can even do so at their upcoming Valentines Day Snowshoe Hike on Feb. 11. The event is free, but they do have a limited number of slots and available snowshoes.
The annual event takes place at the La Crosse River Conservancy from 1-3 p.m.
"This is a great spot for snowshoeing," Abrahamzon said. "It's a flat, wide trail. We have expert guides, volunteers (and) we have staff who will be bringing snowshoes who will be helping you and teaching you how to put them on before you go on the hike."