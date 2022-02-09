Wellness Wednesday: Great Rivers 2-1-1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- For some, the hardest part about dealing with a mental illness is knowing where to get help, but one local resource hopes to help with that.
The Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a free community resource and confidential crisis-line available to anyone 24/7. All you have to do is dial 211.
There is also a text line available to reach out to. You just text your zip code to 898211.
Carla Lundeen, the Great Rivers 2-1-1 Director says they want to help anyone no matter the situation.
"Great Rivers 211 has been around for years and has been a trusted source for people to call," said Lundeen.
"You don't have to be in crisis. It can just be wanting some information, maybe you have a parent that's aging and you're not sure where to turn or where you next steps should be, our community resource specialists are also there to help you navigate through the confusing maze of human services and community services."