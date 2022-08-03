Wellness Wednesday: Grow community gardens, tips and benefits

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- 'Grow La Crosse' is a non-profit organization aimed at educating people about gardening, while also providing free and fresh produce.
Volunteers at 'Grow' say gardening isn't only an important life skill, but it also teaches folks about patience and understanding, which can benefit one's mental well-being.
The La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School community garden contains a wide variety of fruits and vegetables like kale, basil, cilantro, tomatoes and raspberries.
'Grow' volunteer Cameryn Koch says there is no wrong way to garden. She says just being surrounded by nature and fresh food has greatly improved her mental health.
"I definitely have a lot less anxiety now after I started with Grow and gardening," Koch said.
"I run open garden so I hang out with kids a lot in the garden and just feel their excitement to see it growing and them then eating it. Its' a very cool experience."
Koch adds the best way to start your own garden is by starting small and with the right soil. Starting with just a few plants in small containers is a great way to jump into gardening, she adds.
"Just have a couple plants growing and then maybe next season you can plant a couple more and then a couple more and in a couple seasons, you have a full garden."
Updated list of community gardens:
- State Road Elementary School
- Hamilton Elementary School
- School of Technology and Arts I
- Hintgen Elementary School
- North Woods Elementary School
- La Crescent Elementary School
- Coon Valley Elementary School
- Gundersen Early Childhood Center
'Grow La Crosse' is always looking for more volunteers. Click here to reach out to them or to learn more.