Wellness Wednesday: Health experts say exercise helps improve mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Gundersen Health System says physical activity has many benefits, especially when it comes to your mental health.
Experts say when you exercise, your brain releases endorphins, serotonin and dopamine that can help make you feel good, which is why doctors recommend working out when dealing with depression or other mental illnesses.
Trainers at Burn Boot Camp say it's important to know any form of exercise can count as an accomplishment.
"I'm a strong believer in any movement is good movement," Lead trainer at Burn Boot Camp La Crosse South Michael Fischer said. "We've had people in wheel chairs. We've had people in their 80's still here working out. Now they might not be able to do a burpee but we can still move them in a way that's still going to work their body."
Lead trainer at Burn Boot Camp Holmen Kim Nading adds that working out consistently can impact your self-esteem greatly.
"I had a member stop me on her way out of the gym and she for the first time looked in the mirror and had positive self talk. The thing is here and in fitness alone is the confidence building and self love."
Rules of Physical Activity, according to Gundersen Health System:
- Exercise can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, while improving self-esteem.
- Regular movement can help you sleep better at night by decreasing stress.
- It's important to move in a way you enjoy and can stick with.
- It is normal to feel unmotivated. Start with just 5 minutes of exercise.
- Remember to take care of yourself every day.