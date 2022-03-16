Wellness Wednesday: 'Healthy Living with Chronic Pain Workshop'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Living with chronic pain can be debilitating on your physical and mental health. But local doctors are hoping to help.
Gundersen Health System is putting on a Healthy Living with Chronic Pain Workshop to help people manage their pain as a part of their lives. Wellness Education Specialist Shayna Schertz says while they can't fix people's pain, this workshop can provide support and hope.
"The workshop is really great because it touches on a pain diary so we have participants keep track of their pain," said Schertz.
"We talk a lot about the mind body connection because they are some relaxation techniques and mind body connection techniques that can really help alleviate that pain."
The $30 virtual program runs for 6 weeks every Wednesday from Mar. 30 through May 4.
Scholarship opportunities are available as well as reduced rates for people living in the same household.