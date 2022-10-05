Wellness Wednesday: 'Hope Restores' offers community support, resources

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- One local organization is providing a safe space for people within the community. Hope Restores, a local non-profit, is an African American resource center located at 231 Copeland Ave.
The organization offers a number of resources, including a mini food pantry, drop-in child care, diversity training and support groups.
Hope Restores Executive Director Tashyra Bernard says she and many others have struggled with their mental health over the past couple of years due in part to civil injustices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think its so needed here because we've been separated for so long," Bernard said.
"We haven't had a support system, not even just as a people being here in La Crosse, but even as part of this community. I've been in this community for 23 years and it wasn't until Hope Restores that I finally got to experience what they mean by community."
Bernard says the goal of Hope Restores isn't about putting up barriers to keep people out, it's about having a space for everyone to feel included and supported.
Twice a month, Hope Restores hosts coffee as a way to connect with people within the community. Bernard adds that anyone is welcome to attend.