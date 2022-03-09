Wellness Wednesday: Houseplants and the positive impact on your mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- We all know house plants can add to our space and give it some life, but they can actually impact your life in many positive ways, especially your mental health.
Experts say for those who especially struggle to get outside during these cold months, having plants is an easy way to bring some nature inside.
Katie Jenson with Gundersen Health System says having plants will boost your mood and help with creativity and productivity because it's giving you something to look forward to and take care of, which ultimately helps reduce stress.
"When you're in those seasons of maybe times are really tough or you just aren't feeling like you want to do a whole lot or wanting to get out of bed, having those houseplants really are there to almost give you emotional support because it's giving you something to look forward to especially if you are starting your plants from being very tiny and wanting them to grow really big," said Jenson.
"It just kind of gives you that purpose to get up every morning or in the afternoon and giving them just a little bit of water and they will reward you on it by blooming or growing, depending on the plant you end up choosing."
If you don't know where to start when it comes to houseplants, start small! Try a succulent or a cacti, as those are typically the easiest plants to care for.
Some local shops you can visit for plants are:
- Ferrngrove Houseplants in Galesville
- Bauer's Market & Garden Center in La Crescent
- La Crosse Floral
- Five Oaks Nursery in La Crosse
- Cottage Grove Nursery & Gift in West Salem
- Bronk's Garden in Winona
- Green Thumb Artistry in Winona