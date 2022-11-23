Wellness Wednesday: How plants can help boost your mood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Winter is here for many Midwesterners and with it brings lots of side effects including Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Health experts say since we're not getting as much Vitamin D there are other things we can do to help boost our mood.
"It is important to really be intentional with your time and with your energy sometimes," Gundersen Health System Wellness Education Specialist Katie Jensen.
"Even trying to get outside for 10 minutes a day or getting outside for a quick walk around your block can definitely boost your mood and your outlook on the day and the rest of winter."
Linda Vale, the owner of Another Green World in La Crosse says it can be really help to surround yourself with nature as we hunker down for the winter.
"When we start our days with just a small task like checking on our plants or seeing what care they need, it sets us up for success because its something we can accomplish already before we leave the house."
Vale adds that having house plants can be for anyone; it doesn't have to be expensive or complicated.
"If your financial situation doesn't allow for you to buy a large houseplant then you can always start small ," Vale said. "I think its kind of like getting a puppy. You learn its care, it learns how to take care of you."