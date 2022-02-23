Wellness Wednesday: Journaling and it's health benefits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- There are a lot of ways to cope with our feelings and emptions, but one healthy way is by journaling.
Mental health experts say journaling reduces stress by getting those intrusive thoughts down onto paper.
"It really helps reduce stress," said Katie Jenson with Gundersen Health System.
"It kind of helps get all of these feelings that may be up here or even down here, just out and into the world so they're not tumbling around inside of you. There's been plenty of different research that shows just getting it off of your chest and onto paper can really help you feel better."
Journaling can be a love-hate relationship for some, but it doesn't have to be so black and white because what works is different for everyone. Jenson says journaling is what you make of it. There is no right or wrong way to journal.
There are many different ways to journal:
- Setting goals for the day
- Using your phone notes
- Gratitude journal
- Reflecting on the day
Experts say you'll see the best results if you journal at least once a day, but again it's important to do what works best for you.