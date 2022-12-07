Wellness Wednesday: La Crosse Public Library offers indoor resource to spark creativity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Whether we like it or not, many of us spend a lot of time indoors during the winter, which can lead to boredom and a lack of creativity. A local library is hoping to help with that!
Sparking from just a hobby, the La Crosse Public Library's 'Plant Propagation Station' was born. Library staff say anyone can bring in plant clippings to share, trade out, or take home.
We recently reported how taking care of plants can reduce stress and help boost self esteem. Adult Programming Librarian Heather Miller said the idea came from being a plant enthusiast herself.
"We did a house plant swap, earlier on, kind of in the middle of the pandemic and we had such a fantastic response," Miller said.
"People were just really eager to, if they missed the event how can we maintain this for the rest of the year, share resources within the community and foster that appreciation for plants."
The library also just added the 'Creation Station.'
Located in the basement, with certain hours each week, adults can use a wide variety of services to create all sorts of things.
"We have 3D printers, sewing machines, a knitting group that comes and meets on Wednesday, random crafts," Programming Librarian Kathy Kabat said.
"People are coming in to make cards, to paint, to just have some fun and its all ages I've been seeing."
Library officials add that staff is available during library hours to answer any questions you may have about both the 'Plant Propagation' and 'Creation Station.'