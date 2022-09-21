Wellness Wednesday: Local events in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Three local events are happening this week in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month hosted by the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative and the community is invited.
Suicide Prevention Awareness Event
Wednesday Sept. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park
Free to public
Music by Dan Sebranek with message from therapist Mary Cortesi
Performance by La Crosse Dance Centre
Memorial displays and resource tables
Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Registration required, scholarships available
Aimed at community organizations, officials, etc.
Keynote presentations with recognized speakers, including Dr. Sally Thomas-Spencer
Breakout sessions on mental health topics and resources
Be a Shining Light of Hope: Everyone Plays a Role in Suicide Prevention
Thursday, Sept. 22 starting at 7 p.m. at Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center Main Theater
Co-founder and President of the United Suicide Survivors International Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas will be speaking
Free event, can also be streamed on Facebook