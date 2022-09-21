 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellness Wednesday: Local events in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Wellness Wednesday: Local events in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The events are hosted by the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Three local events are happening this week in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month hosted by the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative and the community is invited. 

Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

Wednesday Sept. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park

Free to public

Music by Dan Sebranek with message from therapist Mary Cortesi

Performance by La Crosse Dance Centre

Memorial displays and resource tables

Suicide Prevention Summit

Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Registration required, scholarships available

Aimed at community organizations, officials, etc.

Keynote presentations with recognized speakers, including Dr. Sally Thomas-Spencer

Breakout sessions on mental health topics and resources

Be a Shining Light of Hope: Everyone Plays a Role in Suicide Prevention

Thursday, Sept. 22 starting at 7 p.m. at Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center Main Theater

Co-founder and President of the United Suicide Survivors International Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas will be speaking

Free event, can also be streamed on Facebook

Tags

Recommended for you