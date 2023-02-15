Wellness Wednesday: Local mental health advocate discusses book

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mental illness can affect everyone differently. Many people try different methods to help such as therapy, reading or meditation. One option could be a book written by a local author.
Alice Holstein is a mental health advocate and author of 'Reframing Mental Illness: Affirmations of Hope.' Holstein says her book is a self help workbook that can help you reframe your own experience.
Holstein adds mental illness can be seen as a death sentence for many and she wants to help reframe that mindset.
"The term mental illness is very stigmatized," Holstein said. "When I was going through this experience with my mental illness and I still have to deal with it, I decided to reframe it as a journey worthy of the highest esteem and honor."
When you change that mindset, according to Holstein, you change the way you live by making healthy changes and creating healthy habits.
