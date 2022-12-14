Wellness Wednesday: Managing chronic pain with basic morning exercises

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Living with chronic pain can not only be difficult physically, but also mentally. But experts say there are things you can do to help ease the pain and reduce stress.
Personal Trainer Mischelle Lee says many of her clients deal with chronic pain. She emphasizes educating yourself about the pain.
"We understand that pain starts in the brain and other things that may make it worse are threats in our body," Lee said.
"Unhappiness at your job or eating unhealthy (which) causes more inflammation. Little things we can do to decrease the threat in our lives actually makes our pain lessen."
Lee specializes in preventing injury and helping people optimize their body and utilize their brain. She adds that everything is connected within the body so it is important to strengthen it with simple exercises to start out your day.
- Chair sits: 3 sets of 10
- Bicep curl with band: 3 sets of 10
- Wall push up: 3 sets of 10
Doing these exercises daily will help with everyday life, according to Lee.
Gundersen Health System recommends meditation, surrounding yourself with like-minded people and eating more nutritiously.