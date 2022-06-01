Wellness Wednesday: Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest talks de-stigmatization

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- One in four people will experience mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. That's a big factor in de-stigmatizing mental illness because you likely know someone with one.
Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Maddie Adickes has a mission to continue conversations surrounding mental health.
Adickes works as a nurse for inpatient behavioral health at Gundersen Health System. She says through doing this she has seen the need for mental health resources in the community.
"Knowledge is power and taking that power away is huge," said Adickes.
"Taking a mental health screening and being able to know what to talk to your doctor about is so important to get that conversation started."
Adickes adds there are a variety of factors locally that affect people's mental health like poverty, drugs and alcohol and health. She says mental health is health and everyone should treat it that way.
Click here for a free and confidential mental health screening tool through Mental Health America.