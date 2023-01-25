Wellness Wednesday: NAMI Wisconsin sees more mental health needs post-pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As we've reported, there's a new mental health resource for those living in rural communities. NAMI Wisconsin is offering free, virtual peer and family support groups open to all residents in the badger state.
Executive Director Mary Kay Battaglia says a silver lining of the pandemic was learning to do more virtually.
"There is a group of people who prefer the online version as well as we only have 27 affiliates and there's 72 counties in the state," Battaglia said. "There's a lot of people who don't have a local affiliate in their area and this provides them an opportunity to join a support group."
NAMI Wisconsin also offers specialized support groups for young adults and the LGBTQ community. But, Battaglia adds, that's not enough these days. She says we need to do more for our peers and co-workers when it comes to mental health discrimination.
"It's come to the forefront and the conversations there," Battaglia said.
"We've seen outreach from large corporations who understand now that their employees need to look at their mental wellness as a part of their overall well being, productivity and happiness at their job."
NAMI provides resources for companies, businesses, etc. because as Battaglia said, mental health doesn't face a stigma, it faces discrimination in society.
NAMI Wisconsin has chapters throughout the state including in La Crosse and Vernon County.