Wellness Wednesday: New resource 'Beloved Spirit' available for anyone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In honor of PRIDE month, one Viroqua man is hoping to bring light to a new resource to the LGBTQ community.
Erik Koepnick is the founder of Beloved Spirit. A non-profit organization aiming to provide spiritual care, coaching and education to anyone. Koepnick adds that some people in the "rainbow community" have felt rejection from the church, so he wanted to create something inclusive for all.
"Spiritual care the practice of deep listening, listening beyond the words that you're saying to see what the emotions and feelings are behind what you're saying, if any of those are self-defeating," said Koepnick.
"It's also about personal reflection and to identify your values and align your life with what those values are. It's about soulful self care. What really helps you care for your spirit, gives you joy and let go of hurt."
Even though Koepnick is a practicing Christian, he wants people to know that Beloved Spirit is person centered; meaning the services provided will be geared to each individual's unique experience.
"Over the last ten years I've been providing spiritual care to folks in different ways, but a lot of folks who are struggling with mental illness and addiction recovery," said Koepnick.
"Now I really want to bring those two things together; spiritual care and LGBT issues."