Wellness Wednesday: 'Opening the Door' event addresses mental health and substance abuse

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mental health and substance abuse can affect everyone, especially those in rural communities. The Family and Children's Center is providing a free event on Thursday, Jan. 19 addressing those topics.
The 'Opening the Door' event will feature counselors and Vernon County officials sharing personal stories and providing educational information.
"You just see everyday the struggles people face and some people face catastrophic events in their lives," Programs Director Mary Jacobson said.
"Sometimes it's not their faults and sometimes it is, but it doesn't really matter. What we're really trying to do is make sure that everyone can be happier and healthier."
'Opening the Door' starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m. at 1321 N Main St. Viroqua.