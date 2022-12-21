Wellness Wednesday: Parents try 'Salt Therapy' to treat their sick kids

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Health experts are seeing COVID19, Influenza and RSV continue to spread rapidly in young children. Now some parents in the Coulee Region are seeking a nontraditional form of treatment growing in popularity.
There isn't a vaccine for RSV and many young kids are getting hit by the virus. For one Holmen family, it's been an especially difficult road.
"This time around my daughter was in the hospital," Holly Lambrecht said.
"She had RSV that turned into pneumonia and that was her second time having pneumonia this year."
Lambrecht adds her 3-year-old daughter was in the hospital for 6 days and coughing to the point that her oxygen levels dropped to the 70's.
"It was very scary."
Now Lambrecht, like many others is trying an alternative treatment using salt.
Salt therapy, specifically, at Salt Fix Vitality Center in La Crosse. Owner Carrie Bossinger recommends it to help fight the many respiratory illnesses going around.
"Downstairs here in the full cave, it is a 45 minute session," Bossinger said.
"There's meditative music playing, then the halo generator runs and blows microparticle salt into the cave during the session. That salt is a natural anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral which is so powerful right now."
Within 24 hours of using the 'Salt Cave' Holly Lambrecht said her daughter was no longer coughing from RSV and her pneumonia was completely gone.
The Lambrecht's aren't the only family seeing positive results from the 'Salt Cave.' For Kalene Ruehlow's family, after just a couple sessions, the kids are almost cleared up.
"Regina's runny nose is gone," Ruehlow said.
"I have a lot less congestion and Gwen, the 5-month-old, she is much less congested as well. She would wake up in the night with horrible chest congestion and coughing. Now she's pretty much dried up."
While it's recommended to consult your doctor first, salt therapy has actually been around for hundreds of years, according to the American Lung Association. In one instance, during World War 2, a doctor noticed improvements in his patients after they hid in salt caves to avoid heavy bombing.
To this day, some still swear by it.
"This has helped my daughter when the medical people couldn't," Lambrecht said.