Wellness Wednesday: Plants and their health benefits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- House plants can be a great outlet for boosting our moods in the winter. Taking care of them and watching them grow can be rewarding and as therapists say, give us a sense of accomplishment.
According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, gardening is proven to reduce stress and anxiety. But one local plant shop owner says plants also benefit our physical health such as improving air quality.
"Another big air purifier is the aloe," said owner of Another Green World Linda Vale." But another wonderful gift aloe gives us is a topical. I use it for sunburns in the summertime, but in the winter sometimes I just use it on my face."
Vale says some other air purifying plants are palm, philodendron and calathea which you can find at Another Green World.