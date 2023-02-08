Wellness Wednesday: Preparing for tax season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Money has been a big stressor for some lately and tax season is upon us, but a financial counselor says this can provide some relief.
Majel Hein, the Director of Financial Education with the Marine Credit Union Foundation says tax season can be a financial opportunity with those refunds, but she understands it can be confusing for those already overwhelmed with their finances.
Hein says it's important to prioritize your spending and plan ahead.
"What we know with basic economics is this won't last forever, but it's going to be tough as we're going through it and if you're upgrading little bits and pieces even if it seems affordable along the way, it will add on and it will snowball," Hein said. "Just hold off on some of those instant gratification moments."
Hein also emphasizes not to overly budget yourself. She says to think things through and set some tax funds aside.
Click here to go to 'Me Free Taxes' website.
Hein also says the La Crosse Main Street Library also offers free help with filing your taxes. Click here to go to their website.