Wellness Wednesday: Pride month's importance for mental health in the LGBTQ+ community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- June is Pride month; a time to recognize those apart of the LGBTQ+ community. Local activists say it's especially important because of the many people with mental health problems.
The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection is a local resource located in downtown La Crosse at 230 6th St. The Center is open to anyone to simply hangout at or to learn something new.
The Executive Director of the Center Alesha Schandelmeier says it's mainly a place of support for anyone.
"We offer a lot of support groups and resources here at the Center for people to come and feel comfortable to express themselves however they need, but Pride month helps people to be able to stand out and say 'hey this is me this is who I am."
Schandelmeier says its important to have a time and place to recognize each other because mental illness impacts so many LGBTQ+ people.
"There certainly is higher rates of mental health issues and suicide," said Schandelmeier.
"A lot of that stems from societal pressure for us to hide who we really are. Hopefully people can see the Center is here and there's a lot of other organizations within our community who are very supportive and open and welcoming as well."
Anyone is welcome to stop by the Center during their open hours. Click here to see their June hours.
There is also a Pride picnic Saturday Jun. 11 at 11 am.