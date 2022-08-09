Wellness Wednesday: Quick morning workouts for decreasing stress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Mayo Clinic says regular exercise can help ease depression and anxiety by releasing feel-good endorphins and taking your mind off of worries.
Kim Nading, the lead trainer at Burn Boot Camp in Holmen says to start off the day with a warm-up including at least three different exercises with 20-30 reps each or for about a minute. You can then repeat the circuit two to three times.
- Butt Kickers: Nading says you can do the starter level by standing and just kicking your legs to your butt. The base level is running and kicking your butt. The advanced level is jumping with both legs kicking your butt.
- High Plant Shoulder Raise: Make sure your shoulders are over your waist, Nading said. She adds to keep your torso in a straight line and you aren't swaying your hips as you lift your arms. The starter level does the same thing, but down on your knees. The advanced level adds in a push-up.
- Criss-Cross Squat: The base level jumps crossing their legs and then dropping into a wide legged squat, according to Nading. Make sure your knees are above your ankles. The starter level takes away the jumping aspect. The advanced level twists their legs while jumping.