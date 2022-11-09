Wellness Wednesday: Seasonal Affective Disorder

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Daylight saving time just came to an end and health experts say its that time of year when people experience Seasonal Affective Disorder.
A therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System says SAD us a form of clinical depression and happens usually during the fall and winter seasons.
Janice Schreier says sunlight helps regulate our mood and energy levels. She adds that many people live with Seasonal Affective Disorder so it's important to know the signs.
"It's more than the winter blues," Schreier said.
"it's a little bit different than depression, but there are also a lot of similarities. You're going to see somebody feeling persistently sad or down. They're going to be losing interest in things they typically do. We see people more fatigued, less energy and difficulty sleeping. Feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, difficulty concentrating and then on the more severe end of suicidal ideation."
With Seasonal Affective Disorder and other mental illnesses, Schreier says there are ways you can turn down the volume or lessen the impact on your daily life.
One tool that can help with SAD, Schreier says, is a light box, which simulates the same effects in your brain as the sun. She recommends using one in the morning for 20 minutes a day.