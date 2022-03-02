Wellness Wednesday: Seasonal Affective Disorder

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You've likely heard of the winter blues, a term used loosely during the winter months, but it could be more serious for some. Many people go undiagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder or 'SAD,' according to doctors.
SAD is a type of depression that happens most commonly during the fall or winter seasons. Doctors say there is no clear cause of SAD, but less sunlight and shorter days play a key role.
Signs and Symptoms of SAD:
- Increased sleep and daytime drowsiness
- Loss of interest and pleasure in activities formerly enjoyed
- Social withdrawal and increased sensitivity to rejection
- Grouchiness and anxiety
- Feelings of guilt and hopelessness
- Decreased sex drive
- Decreased ability to focus
- Trouble thinking clearly
- Weight gain
Christie Harris with Gundersen Health System says it's important to know the difference between just a bad day and when you should talk to someone.
"When those days turn into more of a longer term or they start to become problematic in your day to day activities or what your life demands of you, I think those are times we definitely need to be aware not only for ourselves but our loved ones we care about."
Doctors emphasize that you shouldn't push yourself to do something if it makes you feel worse. Harris says don't give up if you still haven't figured it out because many people go through this every year.
Treatment Options for SAD:
- Exposure to sunlight
- Light therapy
- Psychotherapy
- Antidepressants
- Talk to primary care provider