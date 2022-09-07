Wellness Wednesday: September is 'Suicide Prevention Awareness Month'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness is dedicating the month of September to spreading awareness about suicide prevention.
One of the resources NAMI and local mental health experts recommend is the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress.
Another way to spread the word about suicide prevention is the #BeThe1To initiative created by the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The 5 action steps are recommended to help prevent suicide.
- ASK
- BE THERE
- KEEP THEM SAFE
- HELP THEM CONNECT
- FOLLOW UP
Click here for a full list of local and national mental health resources available to you.