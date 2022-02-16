Wellness Wednesday: Signs of mental illness in your child

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mental illnesses can go unrecognized for many people; by your friends, family and even yourself. With a surge in a declining mental well-being for kids nationwide, local doctors are addressing how you can recognize mental health disorders in your child.
Doctor Lauren Baker with Mayo Clinic Health System says the biggest thing to look for is a change in their usual interaction with family members.
"Things like declining grades in school or engagement in school," said Baker.
"Not doing the things they used to be involved with and are kind of dropping off of those."
Some other warning signs include:
- Persistent sadness — two or more weeks
- Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions
- Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself
- Talking about death or suicide
- Outbursts or extreme irritability
- Out-of-control behavior that can be harmful
- Drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality
- Changes in eating habits
- Loss of weight
- Avoiding or missing school
Baker also says the most common disorders seen among young kids is anxiety and depression.
Common disorders among children:
- Anxiety and depression disorders
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)
- Eating disorders
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
For more information and resources through Mayo Clinic Health System, click here.