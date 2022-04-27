Wellness Wednesday: Simple ways to be sustainable

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Earth day was just a few days ago and it's bringing attention to the fast acting climate crisis and dangers to the planet. This can cause us to feel stress and anxiety, especially when we don't know how we can help.
Students from the University of La Crosse's 'Students for Sustainability' say there are several easy steps to take that go a long way.
"If you see any trash on the ground, simply pick it up to throw away at home," said Veronica Sannes.
Some other measures to take include:
Limiting vehicular travel
"No-mow May" (not mowing during the month of May to help native insect habitation)
Support local businesses/community
- Overall, establishing a connection and appreciation for the environment around us