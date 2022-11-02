Wellness Wednesday: Staying on track of mental health with exercise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Halloween is in the rearview and the holiday season is upon us, so before you start to get busy, experts say it's important to keep your mental health in mind.
Gundersen Health System Wellness Education Specialist Shayna Schertz says there are many different benefits of physical activity.
"It can help improve our sleep, reduce risk for chronic conditions, help manage our chronic pain and really help with our mental health," Schertz said.
"It can help decrease depression and help us manage our anxiety. It's really beneficial in all areas of our life."
Schertz recommends for those who struggle to exercise, to find something you enjoy and can stick with that moves your body. She adds just 30 minutes of daily exercise helps with seeing the best results.
For kids, Schertz adds, physical exercise is just as important for their growth and mental health.
"It can really help with their self esteem as well."