Wellness Wednesday: Staying on track with your 'New Year Resolutions'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- We're just four days into 2023 and you've likely started on your goals that you've made for the new year. If you want to stay on track, experts have some advice.
Maybe you've decided to start eating healthier or exercising more, whatever it is, a local therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System says to make it something specific.
Janice Schreier says over 40% of Americans start the year off with a new years resolution, but only 8% actually follow through till the end of the year. She recommends incorporating it into your daily routine.
"The key to keep that up is to schedule or make routine whatever goal we have" Schreier said.
"I know one time I was doing a goal of increasing lifting, trying to do more physical activity with lifting and I used a habit tracker and every time I did, I put it in my habit tracker app and it just gave me that motivation and reminder to continue working on it."
Another way to stay on track, experts suggest, is to have an accountability partner. Someone who you trust to call you out when you're not following through on those goals.