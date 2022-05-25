Wellness Wednesday: Stroke survivor support groups

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but it is also Stroke Awareness Month and the two can go hand-in-hand.
Strokes can have different after effects on everyone, according to health officials. Sometimes altering someone's physical abilities or even their ability to speak, which can create a heavy toll on someone's mental health.
"Just a huge change in your life," said registered nurse Mary Cherney with Gundersen Health System.
"You have less mobility, you aren't able to go out in public as often. You're not able to understand what people are saying or understand what you're saying so people can often feel very after upset after a stroke in their recovery time. It takes a long time to adjust to the changes that can occur."
But Cherney emphasizes there is help out there. Gundersen Health System has a stroke support group that works with other hospitals in the area to help provide a sense of community and healing.
"Stroke and the recovery process is a very long, difficult process. But people can have, with a lot of hard work and dedication to their therapy, a lot of improvement and can get closer to where they were before their stroke."
