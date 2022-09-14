Wellness Wednesday: Suicide prevention awareness for LGBTQ community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and experts say mental health issues greatly impact the LGBTQ community.
According to the Trevor Project, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10-24. The Trevor Project estimates more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. with at least one attempt every 45 seconds.
Deb Bassett with the Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection says suicide prevention for queer people because many people apart of that community are mistreated by society.
Bassett adds that someone special to the Center committed suicide just a year ago.
"It kind of shook us to our core," Bassett said.
"I mean it hits everywhere, you know? Acceptance and being cared about for who you are makes a huge difference, especially when parents accept their kids. We had no idea. This was somebody who cared about other people, cared about mentoring teenagers who were coming out and struggling."
Everyone is struggling with something different, Bassett adds. She said the signs can look different so it's always important to check in with your peers.
We have an updated list of mental health resources here.