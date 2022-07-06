Wellness Wednesday: Taking breaks from social media, clearing your mind

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Digesting too much social media at once can be overwhelming, especially with a fast moving news cycle. Experts have some tips on how you can balance your social media intake.
Jeff Reiland, a family therapist at Gundersen Health System says it's important to note that social media does have a lot of good benefits such as keeping folks informed. But too much of screen time can be unhealthy because of an overwhelming amount of virtual interaction instead of face to face interaction.
Reiland says the first thing you can do is take a step back and evaluate your phone usage, especially if you're a parent or guardian.
"'What does my social media use look like for me as an adult to regulate to cut back?' said Reiland.
"I'm sure if you even think about your own experience, if you've ever tried the experiment of putting your phone away for a day and what does it feel like? How many times did you think about checking it and if its difficult for us as adults, imagine how much more difficult it is for a teenager or a child with a developing brain."
Combatting social media stress:
- Limit phone usage
- Keep technology away from bed at night
- Turn off notifications
- Clean out apps
- Have open conversations with family, friends
Experts also suggest alternatives for you to do rather than using social media like finding a new hobby or just getting outside.