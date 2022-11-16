Wellness Wednesday: Transgender Awareness Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's 'Transgender Awareness Week' and according to the Human Rights Campaign, it's a time for the LGBTQ community and allies to honor, celebrate and uplift the trans community.
Transgender is a term that means someone identifies as a different sex than what they were assigned at birth.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says trans individuals are nearly four times as likely as cisgender individuals to experience a mental health condition.
Will VanRoosenbeek with the Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection says many people who identify as trans suffer from mental health issues due to the barriers in the way and lack of resources available.
"It needs to be apart of our general health and wellness," VanRoosenbeek said.
"If somebody identifies that way, your physician (should) help you in that process of if you want to go on hormones and if you are looking for surgery."
VanRooseneek says for anyone who may be struggling with their identity to utilize the internet for resources and reach out for support. The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection holds a bi-weekly trans group every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Center is also hosting a trans day of remembrance on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The Director Alesha Schandelmeier says La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds will be giving a proclamation at 1:30 p.m.