Wellness Wednesday: Vitamins and their impact on your mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- We're finally making our way into spring, but it has still been a while since we have gotten much sunshine. Experts say taking vitamins is a great way to help your well-being. 

Emily Dolan with Gundersen Health System says vitamins play a huge role in our body's health.

"They help our body fight infection, grow bones, heal wounds and can help repair cellular damage," said Dolan. 

Dolan recommends Vitamin D because it helps fight those winter blues. She goes on to add that you should discuss vitamins with your primary care provider to find out what ones will best suit you and your needs. 

