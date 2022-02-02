Wellness Wednesday: Yoga and meditation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Yoga and meditation can go hand-in-hand or be practiced separately. Either way, they both can positively impact your mental and physical health.
Local health experts say starting your day with a routine, including mind and body connection, is key.
You don't need much to practice yoga and mediation. All you need is yourself and a space to practice. Don't worry if you're not sure where to start, you can find many resources to help, including online guided videos and podcasts.
"They're both about having that mind, body connection," said Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System, Shayna Schertz.
"Really deep breathing, letting go of the stresses of everyday life. That's why they're both so good for stress reduction and yoga can be really good for balancing."
You don't necessarily have to begin your day by doing yoga or meditation. Schertz says i's important to find a time that works best for you throughout the day. If you know you need to decompress after work, then that may be the right time for you.
While yoga and meditation are great for the mind, they are also great for your physical health.
"They both have a ton of health benefits," said Schertz.
"Like I said, decreasing anxiety and feelings of depression. They can help bring down blood pressure because they're reducing our stress."
In our busy and active lives we often forget that it's okay to just be, but clearing our minds completely can really help get rid of extra stress and worry, according to Schertz. Practicing these types of mindfulness can help us become more in tune with ourselves and our goals.
Below are some local resources to help with yoga and meditation: