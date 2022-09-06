 Skip to main content
What to expect at 2022 'Fall Market on the Mississippi'

Daybreak's Carly Swisher sits down with co-hosts Amy and Anne of Market on the Mississippi

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- Dozens of local handmade vendors are teaming up once again for the Fall Market on the Mississippi. 

Event organizers say the 2022 fall shopping event, located at MGV in West Salem, will feature home décor, gifts, apparel, food, adult beverages, a 1970's themed photo booth and much more. 

Amy Nelson, owner of 'Upcycling by Amy' said this is their largest show yet with over 40 unique vendors. 

Shopping starts with their traditional VIP day, Friday Sep. 16 (VIP ticket required). Time slots are available from 12-6 p.m. Free General Admission (no ticket required) will be all day Saturday, Sep. 17, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Click here for VIP tickets. 

Address for Fall Market on the Mississippi: W4142 Co Hwy B, West Salem, WI 54669

