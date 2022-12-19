'Wisconsin Foodie' and 'Driftless Cafe's' Luke Zahm talks Emmy win with Daybreak

(WXOW) -- A local chef and restaurant owner is being recognized for his work in and out of the kitchen. Independently produced PBS television show Wisconsin Foodie took home Their 3rd Emmy Award at the 64th Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards.
The program "Siren Shrubs and Whitefeather Organics" took home the award in the Category of Lifestyle and Program. The episode follows Zahm on a farm, while making pizza with fresh, local ingredients.
Luke Zahm of 'Wisconsin Foodie' and owner of the Driftless Café in Viroqua says the recognition, means to him, that people are seeing Wisconsin for all that it offers.
"I am just excited for the people of Wisconsin and the upper Midwest," Zahm said.
"These are identity points. They can know that people are paying attention to who we are and what we do."