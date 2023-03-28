Women's History Month: La Crosse Brewing Industry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Beer is something folks drink a lot of in Wisconsin and the brewing industry is often associated with men, but that wasn't always the case.
Today that stereotype still holds some truth, according to a study by the Brewers Association in 2021, under just 3% of breweries are 100% female owned.
But Esther Gvora, Brewing Assistant at Turtle Stack Brewery in La Crosse says beer isn't just a man's job.
"Women were the original brewers," Gvora said. "It was the only way women made money."
At Turtle Stack Brewery most of the bartenders are women and Nikki Sundboom says she's proud to be a woman in the brewing industry, although it can come with going against the grain.
"As a woman behind the bar, oftentimes there are men who have certain expectations about what that means, especially the fact that I don't know much about beer."
While we often see women at the front of the brewery putting beer into people's hands, that wouldn't be possible without all the work they do in the back of the brewery.
Karlie Somerton at 608 Brewery, along with Esther Gvora are some of the only female brewers in La Crosse. But they add, it's quite as it seems.
"The big misconception of brewery stuff is it's just drinking beer, making beer five days a week," Gvora said. "Really, it's 99 percent cleaning and 1 percent brewing."
Somerton agrees that it takes a lot more cleaning and a lot less brewing. She says they have the same protocols as any food processing plant.
"We're going through the whole process. We're brewing. We're making, starting fermentation and then some days we're canning beer, some days we're cleaning kegs. It's really all over the place, we kind of do everything back there."
What you likely recognize today as City Brewery used to be the Heileman Brewing Company which first introduced Old Style Lager. While the brewery consisted of a mostly male workforce. there was a brief time a woman led the company in 1890: Johanna Heileman.
Heileman was on of the very first female CEO's of a brewery in United States History according to the La Crosse County Historical Society.
Now over a hundred years later the buildings still stand, employing hundreds of people including Food Safety Supervisor and Mayor of Onalaska Kim Smith who says working at City Brewery runs in her family.
"Like a lot of people that work here, I'm a second generation person working at the Brewery," Smith said.
Smith adds a lot has changed and a lot has stayed the same since her dad worked there.
"There's still predominantly men in the workforce here at City Brewery. Over the 7 plus years that I've worked here like for example, we've added ladies restrooms."
Smith and the other local women in the brewing industry want young people to know that whatever industry they decide to pursue, there is always an open seat at the table.
"There is always room for anybody in any industry and there's always a space for you," Gvora said.
There are resources available to help get other women started like the Pink Boots Society.