Chandler Brindley is a Multimedia Journalist and joined News 19 in June 2023. Chandler is from Boscobel, Wisconsin.
Chandler grew up with aspirations of a career in broadcasting and started his journey at WRCO radio in Richland Center, Wisconsin where he was an on air personality, news and sports reporter and did audio production work.
A graduate of UW Platteville-Richland and UW Oshkosh’s Radio TV Film and Journalism program, Chandler held the positions of News Director and Station Manager at UWO’s radio station WRST-FM along with anchoring and reporting for the campus television station Titan TV. While at UWO, he received several awards for his work at WRST-FM and Titan TV. Chandler also had the opportunity of working as a print reporter for his hometown newspaper The Boscobel Dial being awarded for his work there as well.
Chandler looks forward to the opportunity of working at a television station that he grew up watching and is excited to tell the stories that reflect the region.
During his free time, he enjoys listening to music, watching or listening to sports and socializing with friends and family.
If you have story ideas, email Chandler at cbrindley@wxow.com.