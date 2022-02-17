Bowen Kedrowicz
Multi-Media Journalist
Bowen grew up in the small town of Rosholt in Central Wisconsin. Upon graduating High School he went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse earning a degree in Political Science. Bowen spent most of his life traveling the state of Wisconsin while working for his family's business Rainbow Valley Rides Inc. But during his time in college, he decided to pursue a career in journalism.
When Bowen is not working, he likes to continue to stay active as much as possible whether that be golfing at local courses, or hitting the slopes at Mt. La Crosse. As much as Bowen likes to be active, finding time to spend with family and friends is just as important in his life.
If you have a story idea for Bowen, you can reach him at bkedrowicz@wxow.com