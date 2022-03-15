Colton Emswiler
Weekend Multimedia Journalist
Colton Emswiler joined News 19 in March 2022 as a Weekend Multimedia Journalist from the small town of Charter Oak, Iowa. A graduate of Northwest Missouri State University and Iowa Western Community College, Colton previously worked for KNOP-TV in North Platte, Neb. and KNIA/KRLS Radio in Knoxville, Iowa.
He is very excited to join the veteran staff at News 19 and tell the stories of people from his new home in the Coulee Region.
In his spare time, he is keeping tabs on all things sports including his beloved Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Blackhawks. Wild, Blues, Predators and Titans fans be warned.
If you have a story for Colton or would like to introduce yourself as he establishes himself in the La Crosse community, don't hesitate to reach out to him at cemswiler@wxow.com.