Weekend Sports Anchor
Dylan Srocki joined the WXOW team in February 2022 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter.
Prior to moving to La Crosse, Dylan worked for an ABC affiliate in Rockford, IL as a multi-media journalist for more than two and a half years. While there, he covered news stories of local and national importance night in and night out. Some of the topics he reported on include the Chemtool fire, the Covid-19 pandemic, and theft charges being brought against the local coroner.
Born and raised in the Midwest, Dylan has always had a passion for telling stories. He attended Miami University in Ohio, where he graduated Cum Laude with dual Bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Sports Leadership and Management and a minor in Spanish. While at Miami, Dylan was an anchor and Sports Editor at the student TV station, MTN, and acted in a variety of roles on a local show, Oxford Weekly News, serving as a reporter, anchor, director and producer.
When not out chasing a story, Dylan enjoys spending time with his family, running in 5Ks and marathons, and watching sports. He also enjoys camping and all things outdoors and is proud to have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Dylan is excited to get out and explore the Coulee region while learning more about all of the local teams and athletes in the area.
Please feel free to say hi if you see him around or to contact him with a story idea!